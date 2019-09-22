LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Daleville

• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY 

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 6 p.m., Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Room 110.

Orestes

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.

WEDNESDAY

No listings. 

THURSDAY 

No listings.  

FRIDAY  

No listings.

SATURDAY 

No listings. 

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let's Meet, c/o The Herald Bulletin, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

