MONDAY
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Daleville
• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 6 p.m., Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Room 110.
Orestes
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.
WEDNESDAY
No listings.
THURSDAY
No listings.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.