Monday
Edgewood
• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Tuesday
Anderson
• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.
Wednesday
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Thursday
Anderson
• Special meeting of Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, Administration Center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. Discussion of in-person school attendance.
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.