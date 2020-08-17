LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Edgewood

• Town Council meeting, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., second-floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.

Wednesday

Anderson

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Thursday

Anderson

• Special meeting of Anderson Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, Administration Center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. Discussion of in-person school attendance.

Lapel

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

Pendleton

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

