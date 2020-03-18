YORKTOWN — Due to the growing concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, LifeStream Services is taking the necessary precautions to avoid the spreading of the virus and working to put the health and safety of their partners, employees, clients, and community at the highest priority.
LifeStream Offices
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the LifeStream office in Yorktown will be open by appointment only. Essential staff will remain on-site while all other staff will work from home. The LifeStream offices in Anderson and Richmond will be closed to the public. Information and Assistance will still be answering calls from the community, and transportation will still be in operation. Those who need assistance or have questions, please call 800-589-1121.
In-Home Clients
With the Division of Aging approval, all in-home client visits are now being done via the phone. Care managers and options counselors will be doing visits and check-ins with their clients on the phone.
Café Sites and Home-Delivered Meals
All LifeStream Senior Cafés will be closed until further notice beginning Wednesday, March 18. Café site attendees may request a box of five meals by contacting LifeStream. Pickup or delivery options will vary by café site. At this time, home-delivered meals are still being delivered. Older adults who are concerned about meals in the next few weeks are encouraged to call 800-589-1121 for help in making food arrangements.
Community Events
All planned LifeStream events are canceled for the next 30 days. These events include, but are not limited to, Trio Food Demonstrations, Purdue Extension Nutrition Presentations, Eat Smart, Move More, and WISE class.
LifeStream Services will release updates as received. Those with questions or concerns may call 800-589-1121 or visit www.lifestreaminc.org
