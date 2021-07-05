3 people die in late-night crash
FRANKFORT — Three people died in a car crash in central Indiana on Friday night. The Clinton County sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor.
Authorities said in a statement that the driver of a Subaru crossed the center line of US Route 421, hitting an SUV. The Subaru then struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The driver of the Subaru, Amanda Armstrong, and the two people inside the Trailblazer, 69-year-old Jackie Burgin and 66-year-old Shirley Burgin, all died at the crash scene.
Cause of bird illness sought
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials continue trying to determine an unexplained increase in sick and dying songbirds.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has counted 285 ill or dead birds since May. Officials, who have advised Hoosiers to take down bird feeders to slow the spread of the illness, aren’t sure what’s causing the birds to develop symptoms such as eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological issues.
Early tests determined the birds did not have avian flu or West Nile virus. Birds that have been affected include blue jays, American robins and Northern cardinals.
Shooting suspect pleads guilty
GOSHEN — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a man he shot at four times outside a gas station. Rex Horton, 35, admitted to the April 2020 shooting.
His attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, said Horton had a shotgun because he intended to kill himself that day. He instead opened fire on the 41-year-old victim when the man pulled up next to Horton and began asking him questions.
The gunshots hit the man in the back and hand, and he was treated for significant internal organ damage. A plea deal with prosecutors caps Horton’s potential prison sentence at 25 years.
Woman dies after kayak overturns
HARRISON, Ohio — A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.
The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.
Funding secured to replace swine barn
INDIANAPOLIS — The century-old Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be replaced with a new multi-use facility after state officials released money for the project last month.
The new $50 million facility, renamed Fall Creek Pavilion, serve as a swine barn during the state fair and as a venue for other events during the rest of the year.
Construction will start this fall after this year’s state fair and finish before the start of the the 2023 fair. The storm water system under the building is slated to be rerouted before most of the historical structure is torn down by the end of 2021.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.