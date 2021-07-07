Gunfire hits Andover Road home
ANDERSON — Anderson police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Andover Road about 2 a.m. Monday after a report of gunshots.
The homeowner said that someone had shot the front of his home, police said.
Officers found that the front and inside of the residence had been damaged by gunfire. Police said Tuesday that they had no suspects and that the investigation would continue.
Boyfriend arrested after fatal shootings
LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette man faces two preliminary counts of murder after his 22-year-old girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter were fatally shot, authorities said.
Police took 27-year-old Devonte Roberts into custody during a traffic stop after he drove away from the couple’s apartment late Monday.
Lafayette police responding to a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. found 22-year-old Victoria Harris dead from multiple gunshot wounds and her daughter, Datoria Harris, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The toddler was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she died just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Body of last missing tuber recovered
EDEN, N.C. — The body of the last person missing from a North Carolina river accident that killed five people has been found, weeks after a family rode inflatable tubes over a relatively small but dangerous Duke Energy dam.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Monday that searchers recovered the body of Teresa Villano, 35, in the Dan River near the Draper Boat Landing.
She was among a group of nine relatives from Eden and LaPorte, Indiana, who were floating down the river on June 16 when they went over the dam, which is about 8 feet high. A Duke Energy employee spotted survivors the next afternoon and called 911.
Man dies after fireworks explosion
HUNTINGTON — A 41-year-old man died early Sunday after being injured by fireworks in Huntington County, officials said.
Emergency personnel responded Sunday to reports that someone had been struck near the abdomen by a firework, The Journal Gazette reported.
Steven E Sims was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a mortar shell that had exploded inside the firework’s tubing, an initial investigation found.
Drownings in Great Lakes increase
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — More drownings have been reported in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than by this time last year, prompting officials to urge swimmers to practice water safety measures.
As of July 2, there were 32 drownings in the Great Lakes, compared to 25 as of July 4, 2020, according to data collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. The nonprofit annually tracks drownings in the Great Lakes and recently issued a warning about a summer spike in deaths.
Of the 2021 drownings, 15 occurred in Lake Michigan, compared to 12 a year ago. Five drownings were reported in Lake Huron this season, in addition to six in Lake Erie and six in Lake Ontario.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
