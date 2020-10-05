Infant mortality hits new state low
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s infant mortality rate fell last year to the lowest level since the state began recording those deaths more than a century ago, according to new data.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that preliminary data released by the State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.5 in 2019. Infant mortality rates track the number of babies that die before their first birthday.
A total of 527 Indiana babies died before their first birthdays in 2019, down from 559 in 2018 and 602 in 2017.
Siblings die in truck-semi crash
MONTPELIER — Two young siblings were killed when their father’s pickup truck collided head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in eastern Indiana, authorities said.
Justin Cook, 6, and Raelynn Cook, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Blackford County, a few miles west of Montpelier. Their father, Robert A. Cook, 37, was seriously injured in the crash.
His pickup truck reportedly crossed the center line of Indiana 18 and caught fire after it collided with the tractor-tractor. Neighbors extinguished the flames with fire extinguishers, The Star Press reported.
Arts groups share $10M in grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of arts, cultural and destination marketing groups around Indiana are set to receive a share of nearly $10 million in grants to give them a boost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Thursday that 479 groups will be receiving funding intended for operational support to aid organizations impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The award amounts were determined by a formula that included factoring in the groups’ budget size and previous funding they received through the CARES Act, which Congress passed in late March.
Eugenics supporter’s
name removed
BLOOMINGTON — The name of a former Indiana University president is being stripped from locations around the Bloomington campus over his support for eugenics.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted 8-1 Friday to remove David Starr Jordan’s name from a classroom building, a parking garage and a campus creek, a step recommended by school President Michael McRobbie, The Herald-Times reported. The Jordan River will be renamed Campus River for now, while Jordan Hall will be called the Biology Building and the Jordan Parking Garage becomes the East Parking Garage.
Jordan was an IU zoology professor before serving as IU’s president from 1885 to 1891.
Post office to be named for Lugar
INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown Indianapolis post office will be named for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar as President Donald Trump has given final approval for the honor.
All nine of Indiana’s House members and both senators joined together on legislation renaming the postal branch a few blocks north of Monument Circle in the city where Lugar was mayor before his 36-year Senate tenure that ended with his 2012 reelection defeat. Lugar died last year at the age of 87.
