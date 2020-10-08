Sheriff: Serious injuries in crash
PENDLETON — Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a serious two-vehicle collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Pendleton.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a vehicle with three teenagers was northbound on County Road 150 West and did not stop at the intersection with U.S. 36. Their 2018 Ford Fiesta hit a pickup truck that was westbound on the highway.
Two of the teens in the northbound vehicle had multiple injuries, some severe, and were flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, the sheriff said.
The injuries to the adult male driver of the 2015 Silverado and the third teen were not believed to be life-threatening, Mellinger said. They were taken to St. Vincent Anderson.
I-69 pursuit leads to man’s arrest
MUNCIE — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday night after leading state troopers on a 40-mile high-speed pursuit on Interstate 69, ending in Delaware County on Ind. 332.
According to an Indiana State Police release, Demitrius Duane Ridley, 33, was north of Warren when he was seen driving southbound at 120 mph about 9:20 p.m. Troopers from Fort Wayne, Peru and Pendleton ISP posts and officers from other agencies coordinated de-escalation and confinement tactics along the way. Ridley managed to exit the interstate at the 241 mile marker, heading east on Ind. 332 toward Muncie. Ridley barricaded himself in his car after it became inoperable near Nebo Road.
Troopers took Ridley into custody without physical force about 9:55 p.m., the release said. He was booked into the Huntington County Jail on numerous charges.
Wildlife in Need founder in custody
NEW YORK — Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark has been apprehended in New York after evading law enforcement for several weeks, officials confirmed Thursday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stark was arrested in Washington County, New York early Thursday. He was wanted on a felony warrant out of Clark County for intimidation to a law enforcement officer during an inspection in March related to a civil case brought by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for battery. A civil warrant was also previously issued out of Marion County in that case.
Entire student group in quarantine
EVANSVILLE — An entire student group at the University of Southern Indiana has been quarantined after having close contact with a member who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.
The university said that it would not release the name of the student group on the Evansville campus because of confidentiality concerns.
The incident is the second time that an entire USI student group has been placed in quarantine due to concerns about exposure to the coronavirus. The first was last month after “several” COVID-19 cases were discovered in a group, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Schools officials said almost all reports of large gatherings and close contacts without masks have occurred off-campus.
Staff and Associated Press
