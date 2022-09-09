Tea Party to meet in Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
The speakers will be Bethany Keller, candidate for County Council District 1; Rob Steele, candidate for County Council District 4; Dan Girt, candidate for County Treasurer; and Fred Reese, candidate for County Council District 3.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Job Fair set for Saturday
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Correctional Facility will host a job fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4400 W. Reformatory Road.
Benefits include tuition reimbursement, medical insurance (and vision and dental), life insurance and state pension.
Information: 765-778-2107, ext. 1407.
Business launch to be held Monday
ANDERSON — Come celebrate the launch of A-Town Event Production on Monday, Sept. 12, at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Debate Commission plans Senate event
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single debate between three U.S. Senate candidates on Sunday, Oct. 16, with a one-hour broadcast starting at 7 p.m.
The single debate in this year’s race will include incumbent Sen. Todd Young (Republican), Thomas McDermott (Democrat) and James Sceniak (Libertarian).
Police make arrest in Saturday homicideTERRE HAUTE – Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend
Richard Sandlin, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Donald Riley, was arrested and booked into Vigo County Jail, Terre Haute police said.
He was taken into custody Wednesday night near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue in northern Vigo County.
‘Odd Couple’ comes to Goshen Theatre
GOSHEN — Premier Arts, in partnership with Tom Naquin Auto Group, presents “The Odd Couple” this weekend at Goshen Theatre.
The classic comedy takes place in the apartment of Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, both separated from their wives. It opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
Old wheelbarrow up for sale
SHIPSHEWANA — A 150-year-old wheelbarrow used to settle a bet between two businessmen about the 1872 presidential election will be up for auction on Friday.
A weathered and undated news clipping tells the tale of the wheelbarrow, which the article says was kept in a family tavern for many years.
Staff and wire reports