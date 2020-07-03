ANDERSON — Madison County’s local board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, chaired nationally by the Federal Emergency Management Administration has announced funding awards.
The local board was notified in May that it had $108,226 eligible to distribute for Phase 37 and Phase CARES funding, and placed public notices in the media inviting any 501©(3) agencies to apply for part of this funding, according to a press release.
For funding requests to be eligible, they had to address expansions of programs that provide emergency shelter or food to people in need. Local agencies submitted eligible requests totaling $197,692.
Here’s a list of the agencies receiving funds:
• The Christian Center, $23,262
• Salvation Army rent assistance, $20,000
• Park Place Church of God, $10,000
• Operation Love Ministries, $9,800
• Operation Love Ministries, $9,000
• Alternatives Inc., $8,000
• Helping Hands, $8,000
• Salvation Army food pantry, $8,000
• St. Vincent DePaul, $6,000
• Elwood Ministerial Association, $3,000
• United Way, $2,164
• Pendleton Christian Church, $1,000
