Insurance agent to answer questions
ANDERSON — Karen Croutch, a life insurance field underwriter, will host question-and-answer sessions on Monday, Aug. 14, 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 3631 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Her topic will be “Know What You Have.”
Bring any policies you have questions about. Also, final expense information is available for those with and without medical issues. This is to promote community involvement and awareness.
Q&A sessions will continue weekly for the month of August on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Information: 765-701-1078.
The Herald Bulletin