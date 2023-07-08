Closure planned for 31st Street
ANDERSON — Beginning July 10, 31st Street between Meridian and Main streets will be closed at 8 a.m. for 10 to 20 days weather permitting.
Nu-Tec Roofing will be doing roof repair on the Pay Less supermarket.
Muncie man gets 41 years in van crash
MUNCIE — A judge has sentenced a Muncie man to 41 years in prison for his role in a 2017 van crash that killed a 6-year-old girl.
Delaware County Circuit Judge Linda Ralu Wolf sentenced 33-year-old Nathaniel Jordan on Thursday. A jury convicted him June 8 on counts including battery and neglect of a dependent causing death.
Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson was killed in the crash in May 2017 along the Muncie Bypass. Her mother, Jessica Skeens, was driving. Skeens’ other three children survived the crash, but Woodson wasn’t in a safety seat. Skeens has argued the crash happened because Jordan punched her in the face while she was driving.
Wolf sentenced Skeens to 41 years in prison after she was convicted in August 2019 on charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.
Staff and wire reports