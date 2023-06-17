LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Post offices close for Juneteenth

INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service.

All services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

Customers requiring postal services can use the self-service kiosk available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk can handle most of the transactions conducted at the retail counter, including buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package.

To find SSK locations, go to www.usps.com.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Trending Video