Edgewood council plans video meeting

EDGEWOOD — The Town of Edgewood will be having a council meeting via video meeting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, email Katherine at ktanner@townofedgewoodin.us and give your email address or telephone number. If you do not have an email, call 765-623-6788.

