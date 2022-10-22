MUNCIE — A jury trial has been set for an Indianapolis grandmother accused of reckless homicide in the death of her 4-year-old granddaughter.
Donna Randolph, 49, is being held in the Delaware County Jail awaiting the trial set for Feb. 6, 2023 in Delaware Circuit Court 3.
She was initially charged six years ago with one count of reckless homicide and one count of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in her blood.
Her granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, died in a car accident on Interstate 69 near Chesterfield on June 3, 2014. Randolph was reportedly driving a Chrysler 3000 that was carrying the girl and other relatives. The southbound car made a U-turn from a median and was struck by a Dodge pickup truck.