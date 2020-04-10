Meridian Street stretch to close
ANDERSON — Meridian Street from 21st to 23rd streets will be closed at 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday next week while a crane operator works on trusses, according to the press release from the City of Anderson Engineering Department.
Tailgate food distributions set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following regularly scheduled and extra Tailgate Food Distribution events:
• Madison County: Extra, Thursday, April 16, 10 a.m. to noon, old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• Delaware County: Extra, Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-noon, Muncie Mall, 3501 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
No IDs or proof of address required. All are welcome. Distribution is while supplies last. More information: CureHunger.org.
Tea Party to host GOP candidate
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party will host Mark Small, Republican candidate for 5th District, in a Zoom meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The link to join Zoom is https://anderson.zoom.us/j/7944951830, or you can call in on your phone: 312-626-6799. When prompted, enter meeting ID: 794 495 1830 followed by #.
Roadside pantries aid communities
BELLAIRE, Mich. — Northern Michigan has set up roadside pantries in efforts to help neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic, including stocking Little Free Libraries with food and supplies instead of books.
The roadside pantry idea was inspired by a similar effort by an Indiana man who wanted to support college students in his town, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
Pierogi Fest canceled in Whiting
WHITING — A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has canceled this summer’s festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Pierogi Fest had been scheduled to celebrate the potato-filled dumplings in late July in Whiting about 20 miles southeast of Chicago.
Officer pulls weight to raise money
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Brian Ramey is pulling his weight in the fight against the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Ramey pulled a 40-pound tire for more than 13 miles — the length of a half marathon — to raise money to feed health care workers.
The Herald Bulletin, Associated Press and WTHR
