Library board to hold online meeting
ELWOOD — The North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees will conduct an electronic online meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Registration is required for this meeting using this link: https://bit.ly/3c6vnCt.
After you register, you will receive an e-mail with a link to join the meeting.
You can also join via your phone by calling one of the numbers listed in the registration e-mail.
If you do not have internet access or an e-mail address, you can call the library at 765-552-5001 on the day of the meeting between 2 and 4 p.m. to join using your phone.
Frankton council to meet online
FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council will meet for its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m., via Zoom, with a live feed on the Town of Frankton Facebook for the public.
Another 133,000 file unemployment
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 133,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Indiana last week as the coronavirus pandemic kept businesses closed and workers furloughed.
The 133,639 Hoosiers who sought jobless benefits during the week ending April 4 was down slightly from the 139,174 who filed the previous week, according to U.S. Department of Labor numbers. Indiana had received fewer than 2,600 claims just three weeks ago.
Officials: House fire kills three people
FORT WAYNE — An early morning fire that heavily damaged a home in northeastern Indiana has killed three people, authorities said Friday.
A police officer patrolling in Fort Wayne spotted smoke just after 1 a.m. Friday and quickly discovered flames shooting from the single-story home’s front windows and front door, WANE-TV reported.
Firefighters summoned to the scene doused the flames and entered the home, finding two people dead inside. A third person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Staff and wire reports
