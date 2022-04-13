County academy for leaders is topic
ANDERSON — Community Services Council will host a Zoom meeting at noon Wednesday, April 13, so residents can learn about The Leadership Academy of Madison County.
Executive Director Jesse Reynolds will speak about the academy.
You can find out more about LAMC on its website at https://thelamc.org/ or its Facebook page.
The Community Services Council is meeting from noon to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month via Zoom until further notice.
Frankton to open sewer project bids
FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, to open contractor bids for a sewer project.
The meeting will be at Heritage Days Building, 109 E. Walnut St., Frankton.
