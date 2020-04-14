Crime Watch meeting canceled
ANDERSON — East Side Crime Watch meetings will be canceled for the rest of the year, according to organizer Tammy Reed.
CIB, Visit Indy cut executive pay
INDIANAPOLIS — Tourism officials who work to bring sporting events and conventions to Indiana’s capital are cutting executive pay for the rest of the year to cope with heavy financial losses expected from the coronavirus pandemic.
The pay cuts by the Capital Improvement Board of Marion County, which owns and operates the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, and Visit Indy are intended to save money. Tax revenue shortfalls are expected following a wave of hotel reservation cancellations and other financial blows after numerous Indianapolis events have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Police car strikes, kills pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian with his squad car while on duty is a 19-year department veteran, police said Monday.
Officer Conrad Simpson was on patrol when he struck a man about 11 p.m. Sunday. The man was walking on Kentucky Avenue on the city’s southwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said Simpson immediately stopped and administered first aid to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was dark, she said.
Newspaper folds amid ad drought
CLINTON — A small western Indiana newspaper has folded, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Friday’s edition of The Daily Clintonian was its last, publisher George “Sonny” Carey said.
COVID-19 and the resulting lack of advertising revenue was the final straw, Carey said.
Police ID man who shot at officers
WEST TERRE HAUTE — A man found dead Saturday in rural western Indiana after exchanging gunfire with police has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of a nearby town, police said Monday.
Indiana State Police said the Vigo County Coroner identified the man as Errol K. Bolin of Seelyville. Police released no additional information beyond, saying that his relatives had been notified and the agency continues to investigate Saturday’s incident.
Dubois tops state census response
JASPER — Sixty-four percent of Dubois County’s households have filled out the 2020 Census, making it the top county in the state, and 20th in the nation, in its response rate.
“I’m pleased that people have been filling it out,” said Becky Beckman, head of the Dubois County census committee. “I wasn’t sure what to expect with all the changes that’s happened recently.”
The Herald Bulletin, CNHI News Indiana and The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.