ONIMC quarterly meeting Monday
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible will hold their quarterly membership meeting, Monday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St., Anderson.
Wine and other drinks will be available for purchase. You must be 21 years old to attend.
In addition to seeing and supporting this new business, information will be provided on voting, such as early voting sites, voting day sites, important dates and what’s new.
All are welcome.
Second Harvest food events set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two Tailgate Food Distribution events in the area.
• Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m., at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Information: visit website, www.CureHunger.org, or download our app at get.theapp.co/ghrg.
County Tea Party meeting Thursday
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
The speakers will be candidates on the ballot for the May 3 Primary Election.
Speaking will be Kaele Albert, candidate for County Council District 4; Dan Girt, candidate for County Treasurer; Angie Abel, candidate for County Recorder; Devin Norrick, candidate for County Council District 2; Chris Burris, candidate for Lafayette Township Trustee; Kelly Gaskill, candidate for County Commissioner; and Mike Gaskill, candidate for Indiana Senate District 25.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin