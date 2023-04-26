LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Chamber to host Nestle’s Wunderlich

ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber will host the Wake Up breakfast on Thursday, June 15, at the D26 Career Center, 325 W. 38th St.

Serving hours will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Thomas Wunderlich, senior director of manufacturing at Nestle,will be sharing information on their expansion as well as the efforts Nestle is making to be a responsible corporate citizen.

To use a membership-included free ticket, contact Patty Lovins at patty@getlinkedmadison.com, or go to MCC’s home page and click on register today link.

AHA community meeting April 27

ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. on Thursday, April 27, at 9 a.m. in the boardroom located at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.

This meeting is open to the public and can also be joined via Zoom.

