Police seek info about shooting
ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left a 29-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.
Police were dispatched to the area near 14th and Nelle streets at 7:19 p.m., found the man and transported him to a local hospital. He initially was listed in critical condition.
According to a Monday news release, the shooting victim is Jerome Haynes Jr.
He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and is now listed in stable condition.
Police canvassed the area for information; the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.
Black Chamber has lunch at Harrah’s
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will have its Business & Corporate Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
The Chamber will recognize business sponsors in the community.
The lunch will be at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Tickets are $25.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Betty Williams at 765-642-2192.
The Herald Bulletin