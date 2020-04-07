School board meeting slated for April 13
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria School Board will hold a regular board meeting on April 13 at the Alexandria Community School Corp. central office, 202 E. Washington St. This meeting will come to order at 6 p.m.
This meeting will be held in a virtual environment to adhere to the governor’s social distancing orders and guidance of the public access counselor regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) event. The meeting will be broadcast via Google Meet.
The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all people. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact Rachel Martin with the school corporation’s administrative office at 765-724-4496.
Candidate to speak to local Tea Party
ANDERSON — The Madison County Tea Party will have Micah Beckwith, Conservative candidate for 5th District, on a Zoom meeting this Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m.
To join Zoom, the link is: https://anderson.zoom.us/j/7944951830. Or dial 312-626-6799, and when prompted, enter meeting ID: 794 495 1830 followed by #.
