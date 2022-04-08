Frankton council to meet Monday
FRANKTON — The regularly scheduled Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Heritage Days Building, 109 E. Walnut St.
Lebanon man faces up to life in prison
LEBANON — A Lebanon man could face life in prison for sexual offenses against undercover police officers he believed were boys.
Randal Wise, 45, was recently convicted of attempted online enticement of a minor, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor after a three-day trial before a federal judge in New Jersey.
At one time, Wise was a Boone County sheriff’s reserve deputy and an emergency medical technician in Lebanon. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to sexual battery of a teen boy in Lebanon and was sentenced to three years in prison. The judge suspended that term in favor of three years’ probation.
The boy was spending the night at Wise’s home after the two returned from a youth rally at a Hamilton County private school.
Vermillion County claims voter fraud
NEWPORT — A purported Illinois resident claiming Vermillion County addresses has been charged with four counts of voter fraud after an Indiana State Police investigation.
Joseph B. Ellis faces the Level 6 felony charges of ineligible voter, unauthorized absentee ballot and two counts of voting outside precinct residence, according to information filed in Vermillion Circuit Court.
Special prosecutor David O. Thomas filed the charges Wednesday, and Judge Jill Wesch recused herself Thursday. She has appointed Judge Hunter Reece of Warren Circuit Court to handle the case.
Vigo County seeks funds for public trailTERRE HAUTE — Vigo County commissioners are seeking more than $1.3 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds to obtain an abandoned railway to convert into a public trail from the town of Riley to Idle Creek subdivision.
The roughly 6-mile section, which once served Chinook Coal Mine just past Riley, was abandoned by Indiana Rail Road.
“It is an opportunity that presents once in a lifetime,” Commissioners President Mike Morris told members of the County Council on Tuesday. It was during the council’s nonvoting, or “sunshine,” session.
2 hospitals report few COVID cases
TERRE HAUTE — Terre Haute-area hospitals are seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
On Tuesday, Union Hospital announced zero patients with COVID-19 infections after discharging one person Monday.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital had one COVID-19 patient Tuesday.
“We recently discharged a patient who was here for 77 days,” Regional representative Ann Marie Foote said Tuesday.
