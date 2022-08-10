Madison County Public Defender Board to meet
ANDERSON — The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Hearing Room C at the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson.
Tailgate Food Distribution events set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Madison County
• Friday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download app at CureHunger.org/App.