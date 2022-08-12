GOP candidates to address tea party
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
The speakers will be John Beeman, candidate for Madison County Sheriff; Danny Niederberger, write-in candidate for U.S. Senate; Kyle Pierce, candidate for Indiana House District 36; and Mike Shively, candidate for Anderson Township Trustee.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin