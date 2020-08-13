Economic Development group to meet
ANDERSON — A public meeting of the Anderson Economic Development Commission will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Access to the meeting is available at
https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/93124601889?pwd=VFdrOFdtTkRDZCtmbDZ3RjQ0amdNZz09
Passcode: 136989
Or dial: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799. Webinar ID: 931 2460 1889; Passcode: 136989
Rally on City Hall organized by FOP
ANDERSON — A Rally On City Hall, hosted by the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 48, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday outside Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.
The first 75 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt to wear at this and future events.
To order a Rally shirt: https://bit.ly/48lodgefop.
Information: https://fop48.com.
-The Herald Bulletin
