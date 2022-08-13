Temporary lane closure on I-69
MADISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow crews to work safely. This will not be a continuous closure, but only locations where work is needed will be restricted to one lane.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a work zone.
The Herald Bulletin