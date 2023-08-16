Lavelle to join Ascend Wealth
ANDERSON — Philip Lavelle, founder of Lavelle Financial of Thurston Springer, will join Ascend Wealth of Thurston Springer to expand financial services available in Madison County.
The partnership of Lavelle Financial and Ascend Wealth creates a team of eight professionals with extensive experience. Lavelle will continue to maintain an office in Anderson while also dedicating time to the home office of Ascend Wealth corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Tea Party to meet on Thursday
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton. There will be three speakers.
The first speaker will be a representative from Willow Place in Anderson. Willow Place provides emergency shelter for homeless women.
The second speaker will be Jodi Norrick, who is a member of the Madison County Council. She was elected to the Council last year and will share her experience as a new member of the Council: what it’s like being a public official, what she’s learned, surprises along the way, etc.
The third speaker will be Sheriff John Beeman. He was elected last year and took office on Jan. 1. He will share his experience as the new county sheriff: what it’s like being the chief law enforcement officer of the county, what he’s learned, surprises along the way, etc.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Jai Baker to perform Friday
ANDERSON — Jai Baker will perform at Dickmann Town Center in Anderson’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Jai Baker focuses on country music but also entertains audiences with a wide range of songs, including 90’s alternative, and classic rock.
The trio, brothers Jai and David Baker and lifelong friend Kevin Bonewitz, have been playing together and since their youth.
The Big Easy food truck will be downtown providing snacks and dinner options to concert guests in addition to the many downtown venues available.
Concerts are free. Attendees are reminded to bring a lawn chair.
The Herald Bulletin