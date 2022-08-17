Triad will meet Thursday morning
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the UAW, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
State Rep. Terri Austin will speak about what’s going on in the General Assembly. There will be coffee and doughnuts.
Mayor will speak to Anderson Lions
ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will speak at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting Thursday, Aug 18.
The clubs meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $10.
For more information about the club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Legion food pantry will be Aug. 22
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a food pantry from 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, until supplies are gone.
Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has set this Tailgate Food Distributions event.
Madison County
• Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
