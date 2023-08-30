Collective bargaining meeting, Aug. 31
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community School Corporation will hold a collective bargaining on Aug. 31 at 3:20 p.m. at the Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium, #1 Burden Court, Alexandria.
CHA to host ceremony for The Jetty Center
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Jetty Center at Community Farm, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1701 Medical Arts Blvd., Anderson.
CHA is the first hospital in the state to have an in-ground farm located on its campus. Christine Davies is the full-time farm project coordinator.
Those attending may park in the large parking lot located north of The Jetty Center. Overflow parking will be along Medical Arts Boulevard.
Tailgate Distribution Event set for Sept. 5
ELWOOD — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Distribution Event on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required.
The Herald Bulletin