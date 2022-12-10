Remote control users seek site
ANDERSON — A state inspection of the former Ridge Road Landfill has recommendations for further cleanup before it becomes a recreational area for users of remote control vehicles.
Among recommendations by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) are the removal of heavy farm equipment and solid waste debris.
The site inspected is at 4875 Ridge Road.
The Dec. 1 inspection was conducted by IDEM, Anderson City Engineer Matt House and a representative of the remote control users group. The site closed in the early 1980s.
BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Additionally, branches will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
The Herald Bulletin