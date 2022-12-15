Ca$h 5 winner sold in Anderson
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in Saturday night’s $581,451 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.
The winning CA$H 5 ticket was purchased at GetGo #7509, which is at 2 N. Madison Ave. in Anderson.
The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Saturday, Dec. 10, were: 11-26-31-40-43.
The ticket holder should ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759.
The Herald Bulletin