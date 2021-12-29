LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Transit system closed Jan. 1

ANDERSON — The City of Anderson Transit System will not be operating on Saturday, Jan. 1. They will resume their normal hours on Monday, Jan. 3.

Town council meeting canceled

MARKLEVILLE — Monday night’s Markleville Town Council meeting was canceled.

Clerk-Treasurer Mark Evans said in an email that there was no outstanding business that needed to be discussed.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

