Local Briefs
Utility to pay $1M hiring complaint fineMERRILLVILLE — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions. African-American and female job applicants who were not hired in 2013 and 2014 can file to receive payments of at least $259 from the fine NIPSCO paid.
Man fatally shot by Evansville police
EVANSVILLE — A southern Indiana man was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend after refusing to drop a handgun, police said.
The shooting happened Saturday after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex to check on a man who was threatening suicide, the city police department said. The officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapon,” the department said in a statement. “The man refused to drop his weapon and one of the responding officers fired at him.”
Authorities identified the man who died as Brian Mullen, 57, of Evansville. No one else was in the apartment at the time, police said.
Falling tree kills contractor
SOUTH BEND — A man doing tree-trimming work in northern Indiana died after a tree fell on him, police said.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital. His name had not been released as of Monday evening, pending notification of relatives.
4 dead after crash in Adams County
BLUFFTON — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning on Ind. 124 in rural Adams County.
The initial investigation by Adams County sheriff’s deputies, along with statements from witnesses, indicated that a passenger car began to turn east on Ind. 124 before it abruptly turned into the westbound lane, driving into the path of a pickup truck. The driver of the car and three passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Lottery offices closed for holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will be closed Tuesday for Christmas Eve and Wednesday for Christmas Day.
Lottery drawings will occur at their regular times. Players may purchase tickets and redeem prizes of less than $600 at most Hoosier Lottery retailers. Lottery prize payment offices will reopen Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Library closed New Year’s Eve, Day
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The Main Library and Lapel Branch Library will be open for regular operating hours Thursday, Jan. 2. APL is open 24/7 online at andersonlibrary.net.
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
