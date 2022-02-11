Candidates to talk to area Tea Party
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Community Building.
The speakers will be candidates on the ballot for the May 3 primary election.
Candidates attending will be Linda Smith (candidate for county clerk), Bethany Keller (candidate for County Council District 1), John Beeman (candidate for sheriff), Jodi Norrick (candidate for County Council District 3), Susan Odom (candidate for county recorder) and Andy Lyons (candidate for state House District 31).
Tea Party meetings will continue on the third Thursday of each month, with several candidates on the primary ballot scheduled to speak each month.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Community Building is at 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Parks board resets meeting in Frankton
FRANKTON — The town’s s Parks & Recreations board meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 5, was postponed due to weather.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at 108 E. Sigler St.
Regular meeting schedule will resume in March.
Food distribution in Muncie, Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has set these Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Delaware County, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie
Madison County, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, old K-Mart lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download the app at get.theapp.co/ghrg
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.