Food distribution March 3 in Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the old Kmart parking lot.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The parking lot is at 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
Visitors Bureau delays next meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau Commission has changed its April 13 meeting date to 8 a.m. April 20.
The meeting will be in the board room at the Visitors Bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
