Morphew ‘Dateline’ report to air Friday
SALIDA, Colo. — “Dateline NBC” will air a new report on the 2020 disappearance of former Alexandria resident Suzanne Morphew, “Echoes in the Canyons,” at 10 p.m. Friday.
The broadcast, reported by Keith Morrison, will show that investigators in the Colorado case were left with minimal clues until a recording device exposed a potential motive.
The report will include an interview with Morphew’s sister-in-law and newly released police bodycam footage from the day Morphew went missing.
The Herald Bulletin
