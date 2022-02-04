No Second Harvest tailgate today
ANDERSON — In light of current weather conditions, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will have to cancel its tailgate planned for Madison County on Friday, Feb. 4.
No state clinics for tests, shots today
INDIANAPOLIS — All state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, due to hazardous weather conditions. This includes the clinic across from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the The Indiana Department of Health.
Additional updates to state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run site will be notified with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also may be affected, anyone who has an appointment or plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
Ice carving fest is postponed
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A Michigan winter festival for ice carvings has been postponed for a few weeks because of too much winter.
Organizers said the St. Joseph Ice Fest, scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to Feb. 25-27.
“Our ice carvers are coming from all over the country. With current and predicted road conditions, carvers are unable to make the drive,” officials said.
2 Gary men charged in fatal shootings
CROWN POINT — Two Gary men have been arrested in the 2018 shooting deaths of three people whose bodies were found along a roadside and in a car’s trunk after they had attended a birthday celebration.
Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, were both being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on three counts of murder, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Staff and wire reports
