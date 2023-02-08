Anderson hospital wins appellate case
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Community Hospital Anderson in a lawsuit filed by an Alexandria woman who learned her medical information could be accessed by the public through a pager system.
The patient, Brittany Rubendall, sued the hospital for negligence and invasion of privacy after a TV reporter used a hamlike radio system to access patient surgery schedules. The reporter was preparing a story, but it never aired.
For the invasion of privacy claim, the appellate court concluded “that there is no designated evidence that the hospital disclosed the information to, or in a way that was sure to reach, the public or a large number of people.”
On the negligence claim, the court said, “Because she admits that she has not suffered any physical impact, her negligence claim fails as a matter of law.”
The Herald Bulletin