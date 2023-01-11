Mounds SP friends to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Nature Center.
They will share information about the Nights of Lights. The public is invited.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Rodd, Anderson, IN 46017.
Mark MLK Day by helping DNR
INDIANAPOLIS — Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering at a Department of Natural Resources property Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On MLK Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities such as litter pickup along trails. Check the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities that day and for volunteer events throughout the year.
Work needed year-round includes maintaining trails, helping in nature centers and sharing photography or art. Projects can also be tailored to volunteers’ skills.
For more information about volunteering, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
BMV hours for MLK Jr. holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14-16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday, Jan. 17.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you. visit IN.gov/BMV.
The Herald Bulletin