Second Harvest to distribute food

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has planned the following Tailgate Food Distribution events:

• Thursday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.

• Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.

New Alexandria Y to open Jan. 17

ALEXANDRIA — The new Alexandria YMCA will host a grand opening ceremony Monday, Jan. 17.

Ribbon cutting will be at 5:50 p.m. An open house will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Y’s at 800 N. Central Ave.

BZA in Frankton to meet Jan. 24

FRANKTON — The Town of Frankton Board of Zoning Appeals meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the police station, 108 E. Sigler St.

Stipulations set on property 205 S. 11th St. on Aug. 5, 2019, will be reviewed.

