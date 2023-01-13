Two food distributions scheduled for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have the following Tailgate Food Distribution events next week in Madison County.
• Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No proof of ID, address or income required.
Madison County Tea Party plans to meet Jan. 19
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Falls Park Community Building.
There will be three speakers.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner will share the overall picture of county finances. Then, Anderson City Councilwoman Jennifer Culp will talk about her campaign for re-election to the District 1 council seat. Finally, Larry Savage will speak about running for Anderson City Council At-Large.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The park’s community building is at 299 Falls Park Drive.
The Herald Bulletin