3 killed, 7 wounded in Indy shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed and four others critically wounded overnight Monday in a rash of shootings.
The six shootings that involved 10 victims began about 7:45 p.m. Monday when officers responding to a shooting found a person “awake and breathing.”
Over the next eight hours, nine other people were shot, with one man succumbing to his wounds in one of those shootings. Police said four men who were shot on the city’s east side about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday were hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire began in a house and continued outside.
In another shooting about 3 a.m., a man and woman were found shot to death in a home, also on the east side. The Marion County Coroner’s office ruled their deaths a murder-suicide. Police said two children at the home were not injured.
Slain cop did what ‘needed to be done’
TERRE HAUTE — A veteran Indiana police officer who was killed in an ambush outside of an FBI field office last week was a valued member of an FBI task force for more than a decade, the agency’s director said at the officer’s funeral Tuesday.
Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, 53, worked on investigations ranging from drugs to counterterrorism during his 11 years on the task force, FBI Director Christopher Wray told hundreds of police officers and other mourners at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center basketball arena.
“To his FBI teammates, Greg was ‘the guy,’” Wray said. “He did whatever needed to be done. Never said no. He always, always had your back.”
Woman dies after SUV sinks in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond.
She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday at a hospital after emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the water, authorities said. The vehicle went into the pond about 2:20 a.m.
Bystanders helped pull a 38-year-old man who had been in the SUV up an embankment from the water. He was later listed in good condition at a hospital. Firefighters estimated the pond to be up to 7 feet deep.
Mobile vaccination clinic in county
ORESTES — State health department mobile vaccination clinics are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Red Gold, 120 E. Oak St.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Hoosiers age 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.
Visitors bureau meetings scheduled
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau Commission will conduct its regular meetings on the following dates at 8 a.m. in the board room of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau.
• Thursday, July 15
• Thursday, Nov. 11
The Herald Bulletin and The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.