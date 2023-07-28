Eastern Europe expert to speak
NEW CASTLE — Erin Freuchtel of Carthage will speak at the August meeting of the Henry County Republican Club. It will take place Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., at Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St.
Erin Freuchtel is a home-schooling mother of two and dairy goat farmer. Before stepping into those two roles, she studied Russian and European Institutions at Indiana University, where she concentrated on the role and connotations of feminism in a post-Communist setting. While studying, she enjoyed traveling and meeting the people of Eastern Europe and seeing how they lived their lives with their newfound freedoms and struggles. Freuchtel’s interest in the region is fueled by her family’s roots in Poland and the strong woman in her family who shaped who she is today.
As with all Republican Club meetings, the meeting is open to the public and to the media.
F.C. Tucker public event set for Aug. 1
ANDERSON — F.C. Tucker/Prosperity in Anderson, F.C. Tucker Co.’s newest franchise and partner, will host a public grand opening and open house at noon next Tuesday, Aug. 1. The open house will be at F.C. Tucker/Prosperity’s offices at 123 W. Eighth St.
Led by Managing Broker, Tim Hall, the F.C. Tucker/Prosperity office is comprised of 12 experienced local real estate experts and Madison County residents.
F.C. Tucker/Prosperity is located at 123 W. 8th St., Anderson, can be reached at 765-888-SOLD.
— The Herald Bulletin