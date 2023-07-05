Food distribution set for July 13
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a tailgate food distribution Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution will continue while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or statement of income required.
Pendleton church to host blood drive
PENDLETON — A blood drive will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Bloodmobile at Pendleton Christian Church, 1170 S. Pendleton Ave.
Twenty spots are open. Sign up at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org. Donors will receive a Versiti water bottle.
Veterans Stand Down is Oct. 13
ANDERSON — The 2023 Madison County Veterans Stand Down will take place Friday, Oct. 13, at the Anderson National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road.
The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with the event continuing until 2 p.m. The event is free to all veterans and their immediate family members.
Participating organizations will be on hand to assist with VA and state benefits-DD214’s, employers, education, housing, insurance and IDOVA.
Information: timothy.childress@aspireindiana.org or 317-587-0642.
The Herald Bulletin