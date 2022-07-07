Work may discolor water in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria is letting customers know that they may experience discolored water on July 13, due to two valve replacements taking place at the Water Treatment Plant.
Some may experience issues on July 12 and July 14. Allow water to run for a few minutes to clear.
This is the second phase of valve replacements at plant, with the final replacements taking place later in July.
Electric vehicle panel sets meeting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss updates on its annual report at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Conference Room A in the Indiana Government Center South, 302 W. Washington St.
The public may attend in person or via phone by calling 1-317-552-1674 and entering this access code: 330 852 463#.
