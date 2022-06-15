County Triad group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the UAW at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Discussion will be the services that LifeStream provides.
Coffee and doughnuts will be available.
Upcoming tailgate food distributions
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces these tailgate food distributions.
• 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, in the former Kmart parking lot at 2801 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information, go to CureHunger.org or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
The Herald Bulletin