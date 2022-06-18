Local Briefs Heat forecast changes food bank tailgate
MUNCIE — In light of forecasted excess heat, for the safety of attending community members, volunteers, and staff, Second Harvest Food Bank has revised the times of all Tailgate Food Distribution events from June 21 through June 24.
• 9 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 9 a.m., Friday, June 24, in the former Kmart parking lot at 2801 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information, go to CureHunger.org or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
No increase for room, board, and parking at BSU
MUNCIE — For the second consecutive year, Ball State University’s Board of Trustees decided not to increase room, board, or parking fees for students attending the University.
Ball State’s fiscal management and sustained low tuition increases have secured the university’s position as the most affordable institution in the Mid-American Conference.
The board also approved President Geoffrey Mearns’ request to once again provide days of beneficence to employees in December 2022. These extra days off are a tangible manifestation of gratitude on behalf of the university and will occur during the upcoming 2022 holiday season.
Additionally, the board approved adding Juneteenth to the list of recognized university holidays. The decision was made in accordance with Congress’ approval in 2021 to recognize June 19 — a date in history that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans — as a federal holiday.