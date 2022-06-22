Food distributions are set in 3 cities
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host three tailgate food distributions in the next week.
Due to forecasts of excessive heat, distributions will be at 9 a.m. today through Friday, June 24, to help keep everyone safe.
Distributions will be:
• 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 9 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2801 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
The Herald Bulletin