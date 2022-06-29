Local Briefs: June 29
City development meeting Friday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. will meet at 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 1.
The meeting will be in the board room at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
This meeting is open to the public. It also may be joined through Zoom using this information:
Meeting ID: 843 4901 3760
Passcode: 089763
Tailgate distribution is set for Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will have a Tailgate Food Distribution event in Anderson at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8.
The distribution will be at the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The Herald Bulletin